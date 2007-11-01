Hearst-Argyle Launches More YouTube Channels

A total of 10 more Hearst-Argyle Television stations launched dedicated YouTube channels, meaning that each of the broadcaster’s 26 stations has its own YouTube site.

The first batch of Hearst-Argyle stations, including WCVB Boston, debuted their channels in June, with the station group sharing content and revenue with Google-owned YouTube.

The 10 stations offering news, weather and sports on YouTube are: WGAL Lancaster-Harrisburg, Pa.; KMBC Kansas City; WLKY Louisville, Ky.; WMTW Portland-Auburn, Maine; WDSU New Orleans; WAPT Jackson, Miss.; KITV Honolulu; KHBS/KHOG Fort Smith-Fayetteville, Ark.; KSBW Monterey-Salinas, Calif.; and WPTZ/WNNE Plattsburgh, N.Y./Burlington, Vt.

“Our YouTube partnership has been an important part of our vision, which is to significantly expand distribution for our content and to broaden our reach beyond the boundaries of our media markets,” Hearst-Argyle executive vice president Terry Mackin said.