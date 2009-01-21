Hearst-Argyle Launches Economy Series

Hearst-Argyle Television launches the program Project Economy throughout its station group tonight. Running both on air and online, Project Economy "will address not only money-saving tips but will document job-seekers' paths to finding employment and report on local businesses' struggles to weather the recession," said Hearst-Argyle in a statement. "Local stories will be supported by national reporting provided by Hearst-Argyle's Washington, DC, bureau."

Interactive components may include guest bloggers and resume-writing advice, and all stations will conduct job fairs to help viewers find employment.

"The emphasis will be on localism, and our objective is to serve as the local source in our markets for economic news and information," noted Hearst-Argyle Television Senior Vice President, News, Brian Bracco. "The economic downturn has impacted various regions differently, and each station will be focusing on its local viewers' needs and concerns with a daily commitment to economic coverage within newscasts and other forums."

Bracco calls Project Economy "a robust presentation featuring a wide variety of advice on savings, job search and other economic topics."

Hearst-Argyle owns 26 stations and managers three more.