Hearst-Argyle Installs Bennack as Chairman
By B&C Staff
Hearst-Argyle Television named longtime board member Frank A. Bennack Jr. chairman late Tuesday.
He takes a nonexecutive role over David Barrett, who remains president and CEO.
Bennack, who has been on the broadcaster’s board since 1997, is also vice chairman and CEO of closely-held media giant Hearst, Hearst-Argyle's 82% owner.
Bennack’s role as presiding director was taken by David Pulver, one of the company's independent directors. He is president of Cornerstone Capital and has served on the board since 1994.
