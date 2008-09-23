Hearst-Argyle Installs Bennack as Chairman

Hearst-Argyle Television named longtime board member Frank A. Bennack Jr. chairman late Tuesday.

He takes a nonexecutive role over David Barrett, who remains president and CEO.

Bennack, who has been on the broadcaster’s board since 1997, is also vice chairman and CEO of closely-held media giant Hearst, Hearst-Argyle's 82% owner.

Bennack’s role as presiding director was taken by David Pulver, one of the company's independent directors. He is president of Cornerstone Capital and has served on the board since 1994.