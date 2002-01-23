Hearst-Argyle gives politicians time again

Getting way out in front of even free-airtime advocates, Hearst-Argyle

Television Inc. said Wednesday that it plans again this year to devote five

minutes each night to political coverage in the 30 days leading up to primary

and general elections.

The company plans to carry out this mandate at each of its 25 news-carrying

TV stations, its news-radio station in Baltimore and on local Web sites.

Hearst-Argyle was also the first TV-station group to dedicate five minutes

per night to political coverage in the 2000 election.

That decision ultimately earned Hearst-Argyle and its largest TV station,

WCVB-TV in Boston, 'Walter Cronkite Awards' from the University of Southern

California's Annenberg School for Communication.

'`Commitment 2002' will underscore the value and vitality of localism and

public service as practiced by leading local television and news-radio

stations,' president and CEO David Barrett said.