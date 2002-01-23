Hearst-Argyle gives politicians time again
Getting way out in front of even free-airtime advocates, Hearst-Argyle
Television Inc. said Wednesday that it plans again this year to devote five
minutes each night to political coverage in the 30 days leading up to primary
and general elections.
The company plans to carry out this mandate at each of its 25 news-carrying
TV stations, its news-radio station in Baltimore and on local Web sites.
Hearst-Argyle was also the first TV-station group to dedicate five minutes
per night to political coverage in the 2000 election.
That decision ultimately earned Hearst-Argyle and its largest TV station,
WCVB-TV in Boston, 'Walter Cronkite Awards' from the University of Southern
California's Annenberg School for Communication.
'`Commitment 2002' will underscore the value and vitality of localism and
public service as practiced by leading local television and news-radio
stations,' president and CEO David Barrett said.
