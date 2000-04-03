Hearst-Argyle gives a green light
Hearst-Argyle Television Productions has given the green light to all of its new and returning series for fall 2000 and determined that King World Media Sales will handle all domestic ad sales for the series. The returning series: Rebecca's Garden, cleared in 85% of the country; Living Better, cleared in 70%; and SOS in America, cleared at 75%. The new animal-oriented half-hour weekly Wild Moments is cleared in 73%.
