Hearst-Argyle Down in first quarter

Hearst-Argyle Television reported total revenue for the first quarter was $165.1 million, down 2.6% from the same quarter in 2007. Earnings per diluted share were $0.11 for the first quarter compared with $0.05 in the first quarter of 2007.

The broadcast group, which owns 26 stations, reported a 9% decrease in net ad sales, excluding political, and an $8.1 million increase in net political revenue. The company also reported a 22% increase in digital-media revenue ($4.9 million) and a 22% increase in retransmission-consent fees ($6.3 million).

CEO David Barrett, noting the tough economy, still said, "We remain confident that we will finish 2008 with top- and bottom-line growth."