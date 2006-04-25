Hearst-Argyle Compresses With Harmonic

Hearst-Argyle Television is upgrading the digital TV operations at its stations with digital compression technology from Harmonic.

To support multicasting within its DTV spectrum, Hearst-Argyle is installing Harmonic DiviCom standard- and high-definition encoders, and using the DiviTrack statistical multiplexing solution to maximize picture quality over multiple program streams.

Hearst-Argyle is also using Harmonic's NMX Digital Service Manager to monitor service performance as well as to control and automate critical functions.

"Harmonic has allowed Hearst-Argyle to more efficiently use our precious broadcast spectrum, which has enabled us to deploy new digital strategies," says Joe Balkan, Western regional director of engineering, Hearst-Argyle Television.