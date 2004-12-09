Hearst-Argyle Clears Weekend GMA

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. has given its ABC affiliates the go-ahead to run the weekend version of ABC's Good Morning America. Beginning Dec. 18, the station group's 13 ABC stations will run GMA on Saturday and Sunday mornings.



The show, now cleared in 81% of the country and hosted by Kate Snow and Bill Weir, launched in September, but Hearst-Argyle stations needed time to clear their weekend schedules for the show.



"The people of Good Morning America have done an excellent job of building that show’s presence as a source of news and information, and the weekend edition will be a strong supplement to the local weekend newscasts on our ABC stations," said David Barrett, President and CEO of Hearst-Argyle Television, in a statement.



GMA Weekend lags behind NBC's Weekend Today, but has made some inroads against CBS' Saturday Early Show.

