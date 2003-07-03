Hearst-Argyle 2Q revs down
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. reported Thursday that second-quarter revenues will
be down about 2% to roughly $179 million.
The company, which will report second-quarter results July 30, attributed the
drop in revenues to lack of political advertising.
Excluding the roughly $4 million incremental gain from political advertising
a year ago, company president David Barrett said second-quarter-2003
revenues would be "essentially flat."
The company estimated earnings per share in the quarter of 27 cents, which
would be a drop of about 18% from the 33 cents per share the group earned in the
second quarter of 2002, but flat with second-quarter EPS for
2001.
