Hearst-Argyle 2Q revs down

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. reported Thursday that second-quarter revenues will

be down about 2% to roughly $179 million.

The company, which will report second-quarter results July 30, attributed the

drop in revenues to lack of political advertising.

Excluding the roughly $4 million incremental gain from political advertising

a year ago, company president David Barrett said second-quarter-2003

revenues would be "essentially flat."

The company estimated earnings per share in the quarter of 27 cents, which

would be a drop of about 18% from the 33 cents per share the group earned in the

second quarter of 2002, but flat with second-quarter EPS for

2001.