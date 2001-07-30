Hearst-Argyle 2Q nos. down

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. reported an 18 percent drop in operating cash

flow to $77.4 million for the second quarter on a 10 percent revenue decline to

$176.4 million.

For the first six months of 2001, cash flow is down 22 percent to $128

million and revenue is down 11 percent to $324 million.

The company said it expected a 10 percent to 14 percent revenue decline in

the third quarter due to continued softness in the economy, as well as to tough

comparisons to last year, which had the Olympic Games and political money

flowing in during the third quarter.

In other company news, Hearst-Argyle Monday named Richard Dyer president and

general manager of its Omaha, Neb., station, KETV, replacing Phylis Ned, who

left the station on medical leave in anticipation of retirement next year.

Dyer has been a corporate vice president for sales at Gannett Co. Inc.'s

station group, and he has worked in management positions in Columbus, Ohio; St.

Louis; and Washington, D.C.