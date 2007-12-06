Hearst After Hearst-Argyle Television Shares Again
Hearst is back after shares of Hearst-Argyle Television, looking to scoop up the stock in the open market.
Hearst authorized subsidiary Hearst Broadcasting to purchase up to 8 million shares of series-A Hearst-Argyle Television stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The purchases will give Hearst Broadcasting an approximately 82% holding in Hearst-Argyle Television on a fully diluted basis, allowing Hearst to consolidate Hearst-Argyle Television for tax purposes.
In August, Hearst launched a tender offer for shares of Hearst-Argyle Television it didn’t already own at $23.50 per share. The offer met plenty of resistance and calls for a higher bid and, while analysts believed Hearst would at least extend the offer, the company did not capitulate and let the offer expire Oct. 12.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.