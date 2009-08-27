Hearn Joins ACC Board

Ted Hearn, VP, communications, for the American Cable Association (ACA), has joined the board of the Association of Cable Communicators.

Hearn has been with ACA since March, when he left Multichannel News as Washington news editor. He oversees communiications for the trade association, which represents small and mid-sized cable systems.

ACC, founded in 1985 as the Cable Television Public Affairs Association, represents cable public affairs and communications executives.