Hearing slated on high-speed data bill

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next Tuesday afternoon on a bill to allow incumbent regional phone companies to offer high-speed data services across state lines without first opening up their local markets to competition.

The bill, sponsored by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and top committee Democrat John Dingell (Mich.), passed the House Energy and Commerce Committee last month. Several members of the Judiciary Committee oppose the Tauzin-Dingell measure. House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) gave the Judiciary Committee until June 18 to review the bill.

Witnesses at the hearing are tenatively scheduled to be Verizon SVP Tom Tauke, McLeodUSA Chairman Clark McLeod, BellSouth Corp. EVP Margaret Greene and American Enterprise Institute Fellow Jim Glassman.

- Paige Albiniak