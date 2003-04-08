Hearing to look at media impact studies
Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) continues to work with Senator Joe Lieberman
(D-Conn.) on legislation to fund research into the effects of entertainment
media on children.
To that end, the Senate Science, Technology and Space Subcommittee will hold
a hearing this Thursday on neurobiological research, including techniques like
brain mapping, into the effects of the media on kids.
Not surprisingly, the witnesses will be mostly academics (pediatricians,
developmental psychologists).
Brownbach will also attend a panel in Washington this week on funding
child-development studies of media impact, but it is unclear whether the bill
will be ready for unveiling this week.
