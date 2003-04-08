Hearing to look at media impact studies

Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) continues to work with Senator Joe Lieberman

(D-Conn.) on legislation to fund research into the effects of entertainment

media on children.

To that end, the Senate Science, Technology and Space Subcommittee will hold

a hearing this Thursday on neurobiological research, including techniques like

brain mapping, into the effects of the media on kids.

Not surprisingly, the witnesses will be mostly academics (pediatricians,

developmental psychologists).

Brownbach will also attend a panel in Washington this week on funding

child-development studies of media impact, but it is unclear whether the bill

will be ready for unveiling this week.