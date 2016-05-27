Hearing in Dauman Suit Vs. Redstone Set for June 7

A Massachusetts judge is set to hear Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman’s request that his lawsuit against Viacom’s controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone be expedited on June 7.

Dauman, and another Viacom director, George Abrams, are seeking to invalidate Redstone’s decision to remove them as trustees of the Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Trust.

They also want Judge George Phelan of Norfolk County Probate and Family Court to appoint a guardian for Redstone, who they charge is acting under the undue influence of his daughter, Shari Redstone.

Shari Redstone and Dauman have emerged as the main contestants in the battle to control the $40 billion media empire Sumner Redstone built. In addition to Viacom, Redstone’s privately held National Amusements owns a controlling stake in CBS.

"We are looking forward to an expedited dismissal of this meritless suit," Shari Redstone said in a statement.