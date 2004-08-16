Healthy Start for NBC U

NBC Universal's weekend half-hour, Your Total Health, has been cleared in more than 90% of the United States, including on the NBC owned-and-operated stations, the syndicator said Monday.

In addition to bringing viewers up-to-date medical information, it also will include space for local stations to insert their own medical segments, making it customizable market-by-market.

Your Total Health is hosted by NBC News and Dateline correspondent Hoda Kotb and is produced by NBC News Productions.



Sharon Scott is executive producer and Dr. David Agus, an oncologist at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, is the show's medical consultant. It debuts the weekend of Sept. 25.