Healthy Ratings for Grey's
ABC was the clear winner in the Sunday-night ratings race, earning an average 6.8 rating/17 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. And the winner in the ABC lineup: Grey’s Anatomy. With a 9.7/23 in the demo from 9-10, Grey’s was the highest-rated show in the demo on any network. In its time slot, it beat the combined numbers of CBS and NBC in the demo by a hefty 56%.
Fox was second for the night with a 3.3/9 in the demo for its lineup of comedies. The Simpsons was its highest-rated show at a 4.2/12. The War at Home’s season finale earned a 3.6/9.
NBC was next with a 2.7/7. Crossing Jordan, which was just renewed for a sixth season, was its highest-rated show at a 3.5/8.
CBS was close behind with a 2.6/7 for 60 Minutes, Cold Case and an original movie starring Tom Selleck: Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (the third in the Jesse Stone series). The heavily hyped movie earned a 2.7/6 in the demo, giving it the best performance for a CBS movie since The Hallmark Hall of Fame's presentation of TheWater Is Wide Jan. 29.
The WB brought up the rear with a 1.0/3 for a night of Reba reruns and Charmed (one rerun and one original).
