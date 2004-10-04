Healthy Promotion for Discovery's O'Neill

Discovery Health Channel has named Eileen O’Neill senior vice president and general manager.

O’Neill, a 14-year veteran with Discovery Networks U.S., has been GM for the network since February 2004 after serving as vice president of programming for four years.

Reporting to Clark Bunting (executive vice president, Discovery U.S. Networks Group), O’Neill will now serve as chief editorial executive, developing and executing programming and production strategies. She will also work with the marketing, and affiliate and ad sales departments to manage the network’s overall direction.

O’Neill joined the channel in May 1999 as director of programming. Prior to that, she was director of scheduling for the Travel Channel and director of business affairs for Discovery Networks, U.S.