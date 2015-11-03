Health Media Network to Deliver Content From CBS Stations Group

The CBS Television Stations group announced Tuesday a multi-year partnership with Health Media Network to share health information, healthcare news and entertainment content from CBS-owned stations across the country.

One of the fastest growing digital Point of Care Media companies in the U.S., HMN offers patient education in waiting rooms and medical practices via digital TVs, a mobile platform and its Healthy Living Wallboard Network. It reaches more than 350 million yearly consumers and 55,000 physicians.

HMN will deliver CBS Television Stations’ health and lifestyle content to consumers in more than 12,000 waiting rooms and medical locations nationwide.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Health Media Network to make our award-winning content available on yet another great platform so that millions of people in the markets we serve can stay connected to our stations,” said Peter Dunn, CBS Television Stations president. “This strategic alliance will enhance our CBS Health Solutions vertical which provides health and wellness advertisers with integrated solutions.”

"This partnership creates a powerful alliance between two of the most trustworthy sources of news and information in the health and wellness sector," added Christopher J. Culver, Health Media Network CEO. “This alliance provides unprecedented reach for advertisers that want to engage their brands with multiple touchpoints, at every moment during consumer’s health journey – from home to Point of Care and beyond.”