Headlines from Multichannel News

Local Cable Ad Sales Look Grim and Grimmer

Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Mediacom and Insight Communications collectively saw a 1.9% decline in local advertising revenues to $2.04 billion in the first nine months of 2008. For next year, most cable execs predict flat or declining local ad sales.

Switched Video Has Ad Benefits

Switched digital video, a technology designed to conserve space on coaxial cable networks, could become the way operators dish out dozens of different ads to viewers watching the same live TV programs.

Read these stories and others at www.multichannel.com