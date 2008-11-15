Headlines from Multichannel News

Smaller Cable Ops Did Better in Q3

While large cable operators lost basic subscribers in the third quarter, two small MSOs, Mediacom and Insight, posted gains.

More Women In Cable, Study Says

For the first time in six years, the number of women in the cable industry rose slightly over last year's totals, according to a new study. Women comprise 36.4% of industry employees, compared to 2007's 35.8%.

DSL Glory Days Appear Over

Phone companies claim 30 million DSL subscribers, but new adds are declining.

