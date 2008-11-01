Headlines from Multichannel News

Trending

Who Needs Cable?

Cable operators are noticing consumer disconnects, as families economize—andturn to the Internet forprogramming.

NCTA Says No On White Spaces, Too

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association's senior VP of law and regulatory policy calls the FCC's “white spaces” idea “frankly inexplicable.”

Scripps Hangs In There, So Far

In a tough economy, Scripps' HGTV, DIY and Food Network are in the right place.