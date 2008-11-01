Headlines from Multichannel News
Who Needs Cable?
Cable operators are noticing consumer disconnects, as families economize—andturn to the Internet forprogramming.
NCTA Says No On White Spaces, Too
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association's senior VP of law and regulatory policy calls the FCC's “white spaces” idea “frankly inexplicable.”
Scripps Hangs In There, So Far
In a tough economy, Scripps' HGTV, DIY and Food Network are in the right place.
