Headlines from Multichannel News
By Staff
Cable Ops Collaborate
After years of schism, associations for cable's large (NCTA) and small-medium (ACA) operators are working together to gain traction on Washington policy issues—with some success.
Nielsen: 9 Million Homes Aren't DTV-Ready
The number of TV households still unprepared for the Feb. 17, 2009, DTV transition has declined 1.4% since May; it's now 8.4% of U.S. homes.
Forced Viacom Stock Sale Reopens Wounds
When Sumner Redstone sold $400 million in stock to pay down debt last week, it refueled the fiery conflict with his daughter Shari over the reasons for the sale.
