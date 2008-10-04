Headlines from Multichannel News

CAN CABLE WEATHER THE CRISIS?

Cable stocks have bottomed out, but experts say the business is fundamentally sound. The continued sluggish housing market could cause some cable disconnects, but advertising is holding up. Cable may not be as recession-proof this time as in other down times, but operators don't expect big problems.

CABLE'S big SUMMER

NBC's Olympics hurt a little, but cable posted a 67 household share for the third quarter (June 30 to Sept. 28), well above the broadcast networks' 33 share.

BAD REVIEWS

Two research firms released reports claiming cable is falling behind satellite and telco providers in terms of customer service satisfaction. Customers said their top reasons for switching providers are high rates (71%), better pricing by a competitor (41%), poor customer service (41%), poor reliability (30%), an inferior channel lineup (27%), or because a competitor has a better bundle or plan (22%). (Consumers gave more than one answer regarding switching, so percentages add up to more than 100.)

