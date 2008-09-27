Headlines From Multichannel News

TWC Is Multi's Top Op

Though it had some hassles fixing Adelphia systems after acquiring them, Time Warner Cable had a very solid 2008, and has been named the Multichannel News Operator of the Year.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Moves Shouldn't Affect Cable Companies

The decision by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to become bank holding companies, thus eliminating the last two independent investment banks on Wall Street, shouldn't have an adverse effect on cable companies.

Mixed Martial Arts Is Quite a Kick

Ask any guy, or kid for that matter. Though wrestling is still fun, mixed martial arts is the new television hot ticket.

Read these stories and many more at www.multichannel.com