Headlines From Multichannel News

Cablevision Ready to Roll

Cablevision will launch its contested RS-DVR network digital video recorder early next year. It works like a regular DVR but operates through the cable company's central servers.

V-CAST Makes Big Content Deals

Verizon's V-Cast has made deals with major broadcast and cable networks to show full-length versions of hit shows.

Lionsgate Starts to Roar

Little-known Lionsgate, which produces Mad Men, is making big strides in cable, including sitcoms and reality.

