Headlines From Multichannel News

Cablevision Ready to Roll
Cablevision will launch its contested RS-DVR network digital video recorder early next year. It works like a regular DVR but operates through the cable company's central servers.
V-CAST Makes Big Content Deals
Verizon's V-Cast has made deals with major broadcast and cable networks to show full-length versions of hit shows.
Lionsgate Starts to Roar
Little-known Lionsgate, which produces Mad Men, is making big strides in cable, including sitcoms and reality.
