Headlines from Multichannel News

Cable Content Regulations on Menu
Under FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, cable operators have felt the lash of regulation. Cable programmers could be next.
Trouble in ShopNBC Aisles
Irate investors want ShopNBC parent ValueVision Media to shop the beleaguered network around. Management last week replaced the CEO to attempt a turnaround.
TBS to 'Meet' New Perry Series
The network, which already has the No. 1 all-time original sitcom in Tyler Perry's House of Payne, is hoping for a repeat with Perry's new program Meet the Browns.
