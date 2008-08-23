Headlines from Multichannel News
MANY ASIAN-AMERICANS UNPREPARED FOR DTV
As many as 23% of the nation's Asian-American households are unprepared for the digital conversion next February, more than any other ethnic group.
THE DOWNSIDE OF STOCK BUYBACKS
Stock buybacks by a company are supposed to raise the stock's value. But in the cable business, that's not always the case anymore.
THE FCC'S GOING ON THE ROAD
Over the next six months, members of the FCC will travel to 81 cities, including the nation's largest markets, to hold town meetings about the digital convergence.
