Headlines from Multichannel News
USA Sweeps in July
With its five original series clicking, USA Network easily won cable's primetime ratings in July, bolstered by fresh episodes of returning series.
Awkward Moments with Broadcasters
Small cable operators face the odd task of cooperating with stations on the DTV transition while battling them over retransmission consent.
Cablevision Looks to Close Valuation Gap
The cable giant is pursuing ways to boost value—including, perhaps, spinning off assets—to close the gap between public and private valuations.
Read these stories and many more at www.multichannel.com
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.