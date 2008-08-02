Headlines from Multichannel News

USA Sweeps in July

With its five original series clicking, USA Network easily won cable's primetime ratings in July, bolstered by fresh episodes of returning series.

Awkward Moments with Broadcasters

Small cable operators face the odd task of cooperating with stations on the DTV transition while battling them over retransmission consent.

Cablevision Looks to Close Valuation Gap

The cable giant is pursuing ways to boost value—including, perhaps, spinning off assets—to close the gap between public and private valuations.

Read these stories and many more at www.multichannel.com