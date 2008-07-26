Headlines from Multichannel News
Magical ElvesCooking On Cable
As media giants NBC Universal and Harvey Weinstein spar in court over Project Runway's move from Bravo to Lifetime, one of the biggest players in the drama has gone virtually unnoticed.
HBO Sinks Teeth Into Blood Campaign
HBO last week officially began on-air promotion for its upcoming vampire series True Blood with the debut of a mockumentary about the living dead, but the network has been promoting the show for the past two months through a multi-media viral campaign.
3D Video: Coming to Home Theaters?
The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has established a task force to define the parameters of a "stereoscopic 3D mastering standard" for home video.
