Headlines from Multichannel News

Comcast fights Complaints With Software
While focusing recently on growth, the company lost lots of points in customer satisfaction. Can Comcast reverse its costly bad rep?
IFC Tweaks Tuesday Night Strand
In the wake of the Rainbow Media/Sundance Channel deal, IFC will seek to tap young male viewers with a four-hour primetime block of testosterone-heavy shows, premiering in late September.
Cablers Help fill Obama Coffers
Industry Democrats helped gather $1.3 million at a recent Barack Obama fundraiser in Washington, one step toward accruing $200 million for the presumptive nominee's White House run.
