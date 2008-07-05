Headlines from Multichannel News
Video Tour: Comcast Downingtown
Technology analyst Leslie Ellis provides an online video tour of Comcast's new end-to-end test and integration center in Downingtown, Pa.
Cable Rocks Second Quarter
Hit original scripted series, hoops playoff coverage and a rockin' original tween-targeted movie premiere helped cable dominate the broadcast networks during the second quarter of 2008.
June Bug Bites Stocks
Cable stocks tripped in the month of June, erasing what was shaping up to be one of the biggest rallies in years for the sector.
