Headlines from Multichannel News

Weathering the Storm

Midwestern cable operators are reeling after more than a month of hell and high water, with high winds, torrential rain and floods that put their plant and employees at peril.

BET, TV One Gear Up for Convention

With Sen. Barack Obama poised to make history as the first African-American nominee of a major political party, BET and TV One will step up their coverage of the Democratic National Convention in August.

Summer Sizzles for Cable Hits

Only a few weeks into the summer ratings race, cable programmers seem to be on track to claim dominance over the broadcast networks yet again in drawing more eyeballs to their original series and movies during the period.

