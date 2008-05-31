Headlines from Multichannel News

Planet Green Fires Up

Despite skepticism over an entire network devoted to what some call a fad, the first 24-hour eco-friendly network is set to bow June 4 with 11 advertisers already in tow.

Sony, Cable BuryTwo-Way Hatchet

After years of rejecting cable's technology for accessing interactive video services, Sony reached an agreement with the six largest cable companies to adopt the industry's tru2way specification.

Marquee Names at'All Things digital'

Rupert Murdoch, Howard Stringer, Jeffrey Bewkes and Bill Gates were among the big names discussing everything from the future of cable operators to the prospects for Hulu at the “D: All Things Digital” conference in Southern California.

