Headlines From Multichannel News
Tough Going For Home Shopping
Television's home shopping channels are starting to feel the pinch as the economy softens, but some of them think they're in better shape than brick-and-mortar retailers.
God's Social Network
GodTube.com and other faith-and video-based social networks are great ways for Christian TV producers to get their videos seen and bought.
Comedy Central to Bow 'Chocolate News'
Chocolate News, a comedy magazine show created by comedian David Alan Grier and premiering Oct. 15, will be a spoof on the news from an African-American perspective.
Read these stories and more at www.multichannel.com
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.