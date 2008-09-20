Headlines From Multichannel News

Tough Going For Home Shopping

Television's home shopping channels are starting to feel the pinch as the economy softens, but some of them think they're in better shape than brick-and-mortar retailers.

God's Social Network

GodTube.com and other faith-and video-based social networks are great ways for Christian TV producers to get their videos seen and bought.

Comedy Central to Bow 'Chocolate News'

Chocolate News, a comedy magazine show created by comedian David Alan Grier and premiering Oct. 15, will be a spoof on the news from an African-American perspective.

