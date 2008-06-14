Headlines from Multichannel News
DISCOVERING THE GREEN
Discovery Holding's SEC filing shows founder and chairman John Hendricks received nearly $58 million in compensation last year, while Discovery CEO David Zaslav received $19.1 million in total compensation in 2007.
TOP EXECS TO TAKE CABLE-TEC STAGE
A bevy of cable chieftains will be in the spotlight at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers' annual Cable-Tec Expo conference in Philadelphia next week.
THE REVIEWS ARE IN
Summer is cable's time to shine, so check out previews of Disney Channel's Camp Rock (including an online photo gallery from the premiere) as well as Showtime's Secret Diary of a Call Girl and the new season of Weeds.
