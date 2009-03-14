Headlines from Multichannel News
By B&C Staff
A Fine Madness
CBS is bringing NCAA “March Madness” tournament action to an array of advanced platforms, including on-demand, live streaming on the Internet and mobile.
Broadband Hits the Brakes
After years of double-digit increases, high-speed Internet subscriber growth is showing signs of tapering off.
SpongeBob Turns 10
Nickelodeon celebrates a decade of SpongeBob SquarePants with a documentary and a merchandising run at Wal-Mart.
Contrarians at the Gate
Talks between Lionsgate Entertainment and Carl Icahn broke down last week, leading some to speculate that the one-time corporate raider may launch a proxy fight for control of the movie studio.
