Headlines from Multichannel News

A Fine Madness

CBS is bringing NCAA “March Madness” tournament action to an array of advanced platforms, including on-demand, live streaming on the Internet and mobile.

Broadband Hits the Brakes

After years of double-digit increases, high-speed Internet subscriber growth is showing signs of tapering off.

SpongeBob Turns 10

Nickelodeon celebrates a decade of SpongeBob SquarePants with a documentary and a merchandising run at Wal-Mart.

Contrarians at the Gate

Talks between Lionsgate Entertainment and Carl Icahn broke down last week, leading some to speculate that the one-time corporate raider may launch a proxy fight for control of the movie studio.

