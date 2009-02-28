Headlines from Multichannel News
By B&C Staff
Interactive TV in Full Bloom
There's no more crying wolf. Cable in 2009 finally has a concretebusiness reason—advertising—to make interactive TV work on awide scale.
Funds Buy Sagging Stocks
While cable stocks were heading south in the last three months of 2008, large media funds picked up shares at bargain prices.
Style Gets a Makeover
The channel is strutting away from its fashionista image in favor of inspirational content aimed at ordinary women.
Read these stories and more at www.multichannel.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.