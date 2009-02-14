Headlines from Multichannel news
By B&C Staff
Comcast's Hot Wheels
The nation's first wideband customers are thrilled (mostly). Can DOCSIS 3.0 really neutralize the telco threat?
Keeping It Original
The economy may be on the wane, but cable networks continue to greenlight new showsand renew hit series.
Hi-Def Gets Higher
Programmers prepare for next-generation HD technologies that promise to deliver 3D and enhanced image quality.
Eyes on DTV Finish Line
Some cable operators face hurdles with Feb. 17 cutovers.
Read these stories and more at www.multichannel.com.
