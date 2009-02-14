Headlines from Multichannel news

Comcast's Hot Wheels

The nation's first wideband customers are thrilled (mostly). Can DOCSIS 3.0 really neutralize the telco threat?

Keeping It Original

The economy may be on the wane, but cable networks continue to greenlight new showsand renew hit series.

Hi-Def Gets Higher

Programmers prepare for next-generation HD technologies that promise to deliver 3D and enhanced image quality.

Eyes on DTV Finish Line

Some cable operators face hurdles with Feb. 17 cutovers.

Read these stories and more at www.multichannel.com.