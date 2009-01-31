Headlines from Multichannel News
By B&C Staff
Broadband Blitz
Charter Communications may be close to bankruptcy, but its still got the chops to claim America's land-speed record for broadband.
Widget World
If last month's Consumer Electronics Show is any predictor, the world of widgets is aimed squarely at the television set.
Crossing the Border
Mexico's Multimedios takes the plunge Stateside.
