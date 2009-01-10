Headlines from Multichannel News

Tracking Viewers

Comcast has sketched out plans for a "TV Warehouse," storing viewer statistics culled from set-tops in 16 million homes. The data is meant to give cable's Canoe consortium the metrics to make a go of selling interactive ads.

Giving Peace a Chance

Cable operators and broadcasters settled their year-end retransmission-consent battles without much fuss. Could this be just the calm before the storm?

Slinging It in Vegas

At CES, Dish Network chief Charlie Ergen unveiled a Slingbox-enabled DVR set-top and bowed a $9.99 satellite-TV tier timed for the digital-TV transition.