Headlines from Multichannel News

By B&C Staff
Tracking Viewers
Comcast has sketched out plans for a "TV Warehouse," storing viewer statistics culled from set-tops in 16 million homes. The data is meant to give cable's Canoe consortium the metrics to make a go of selling interactive ads.
Giving Peace a Chance
Cable operators and broadcasters settled their year-end retransmission-consent battles without much fuss. Could this be just the calm before the storm?
Slinging It in Vegas
At CES, Dish Network chief Charlie Ergen unveiled a Slingbox-enabled DVR set-top and bowed a $9.99 satellite-TV tier timed for the digital-TV transition.
