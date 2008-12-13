Headlines from Multichannel News

BET, TV One Have Big Obama Plans

For the first time, Black Entertainment Television and TV One plan extensive around-the-clock coverage of the presidential inauguration.

De La Hoya Delivers For Pay-Per-View

HBO's Dec. 6 Oscar De La Hoya-Manny Pacquiao fight drew 1.25 million pay-per-view buys—the first event in 2008 to top the one million mark.