Headlines from Multichannel News

BET, TV One Have Big Obama Plans
For the first time, Black Entertainment Television and TV One plan extensive around-the-clock coverage of the presidential inauguration.
De La Hoya Delivers For Pay-Per-View
HBO's Dec. 6 Oscar De La Hoya-Manny Pacquiao fight drew 1.25 million pay-per-view buys—the first event in 2008 to top the one million mark.
