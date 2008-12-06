Headlines from Multichannel News
Cable Thriving on Fear Factor
Viewers are sinking their teeth into horror shows. In real life, the economy may be scary but on TV, terror sells.
HD Special: Mixed Bag For The Holidays
The slump may have a chilling effect on hi-def set sales but operators promoting HD offerings are hopeful.
A Modular Techno-Parable
Looking for lessons in the recently announced move by CableLabs to issue common interfaces for converged services.
