Headlines from Multichannel News

Hispanic Ads Hit Brick Wall
Spanish-language television advertising won't jump by double digits this year. The growth is a mere 0.3% in the first eight months of 2008. Next year isn't likely to be much better.
Get Ready For Innovations
It will be crucial to understand five new technologies, or tech innovations, in 2009.
Meet Nexstar's Retrans Hammer
Nexstar Communications is good at getting retrans deals with cable operators. Meet the wheeler-dealer behind the deals.
