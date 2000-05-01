EXCITE ALTERNATIVE

March 29: Gets option (with Comcast Corp.) to sell stake in Excite@Home Corp. for up to $3 billion. AT & T owns 56% of the Internet-access provider. Cox (8.4% owner) and Comcast agree to carry Excite on their cable lines through 2006. On Dec. 16, 1999, Cox said it would develop DTV services with Excite.

MERGER TALKS DENIED

March 26: Denies reports of merger talks with Seagram Co. and Vivendi SA to create a new-media company valued at more than $100 billion. Seagram talks with Comcast also were reported in March.

AT & T SHARES TRADED IN

March 15: Closes July 7, 1999, deal with AT & T, getting cable systems with 495,000 subs in seven states and trading in $2.9 billion of AT & T shares. Cox also gets $750 million cash.

2000 LEAGUE

Feb. 15: Kicks off plans for women's soccer league with Time Warner and Comcast. Cable legend Amos Hostetter invests about $37 million.

GANNETT DEAL DONE

Jan. 31: Closes $2.7 billion cash purchase of Gannett cable systems in Kansas, North Carolina and Oklahoma. Deal involves about 524,500 subs.

FOX REGAINS ENTRY

Jan. 6: Settles dispute with FOX Entertainment that left about 430,000 subs without local FOX broadcast signals.

SPRINT STOCK SOLD

Jan. 5: To focus on cable and pay down debt, Cox says it will sell up to $520 million worth of stock in Sprint PCS, about 8% of its stake.

FORT WALTON BEACH PATROL

Oct. 5, 1999: Shifts weight in TWC Cable Partners, which Cox co-owns with Time Warner. Cox gets control of the venture's 73,000-sub system in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., plus cash.

GANNETT IN PLAY

July 12, 1999: Cox, Comcast and Adelphia reportedly interested in Gannett's cable systems, which the newspaper publisher had acquired from Multimedia Corp.

5. Comcast

Comcast

1500 Market St.

Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

(215) 665-1700

www.comcast.com

Top executive: Brian Roberts,

president

Ownership: publicly traded; controlled by the Roberts family

Homes passed: 9,522,000

Basic subscribers: 5,719,800

Basic penetration: 60.1%

Digital-ready homes: 4,636,500

Digital subs: 515,000

Digital penetration: 11.1%

High-speed Internet-ready homes: 3,259,400

High-speed Internet subs: 141,900

Internet penetration: 4.4%

Major clusters: Philadelphia-Wilmington, Del.; northern and southern New Jersey; Boston; Detroit; and Baltimore-Washington, D.C., suburbs