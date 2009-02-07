Headlines From
The Top 100 Cable Systems
Consolidation redraws cable's map as operators retrench in tough times.
Special Report: Black History Month
BET's new programming president discusses future plans for the network, plus a rundown of cable's Black History Month-themed original shows.
Media Companies Emphasize Caution
Three of cable's biggest programmers report earnings amid an uncertain future.
Read these stories and more atwww.multichannel.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.