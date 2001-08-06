Headline News takes on new look

Headline News relaunched Monday, looking like Bloomberg TV or nba.comTV, featuring a multi-element screen.

Headline News' new screen is split into two sections, with video and headlines on top and weather, travel advisories and stock information on the bottom. Another big change is multiple anchors: Between four and six correspondents will sit around a circular newsdesk with cameras bouncing among them every 15 minutes. The main talent includes Miles O'Brien and former NYPD Blue-actress-turned-newswoman Andrea Thompson.

"We're changing everything but the name," Headline News General Manager Teya Ryan told TV critics on the recent west coast press tour. "People want more information, and they can absorb more; that was the inspiration for the changes." - Allison Romano