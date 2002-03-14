Headline News anchor Thompson exits

CNN Headline News' actress-turned-anchor Andrea Thompson is abandoning the

news business.

She resigned her position Thursday, to the surprise of many at Cable News Network.

Thompson's defection comes just weeks after Headline News executive vice

president and general manager Teya Ryan moved over to the CNN mothership.

Thompson, who once starred on NYPD Blue, anchored a live segment from

6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and she will be replaced by anchor Sophia Choi.

When Headline relaunched last August with a cast of new talent, Thompson

stole the spotlight.

Critics had questioned CNN's decision to give Thompson a plum prime time

anchor slot because her only prior news experience was a yearlong stint as a reporter for the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque, N.M.