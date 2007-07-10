Head Of UCC Media Activist Arm Resigns

The Reverend Robert Chase, the executive director of the United Church of Christ's (UCC) Office of Communication, is resigning to head a global justice initiatve at the Collegiate Church of New York.

Following in the media advocacy footsteps of UCC's Everett Parker, Chase re-opened UCC's Washington office.





In his tenure, the UCC has taken on such issues as net neutrality, media consolidation and children's television, including filing license challenges against Tribune stations and challenging broadcasters on the educational content of children's shows.

Cheryl Leanza will remain managing director and no replacement has been named for Chase.





Leanza is not expected to be the replacement because the Chase post is a dual one with external communications responsibilities for the Clevealand-based church in addition to the media advocacy role.