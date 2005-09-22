Head Cases Closed

The honor of the first cancellation of this season goes to Fox, which has yanked Head Cases—dubbed “Ally McCrazy” by one critic—after only two episodes.

The quirky series about mentally disturbed cut-rate lawyers got poor ratings and mixed reviews in a tough 9 p.m. Wednesday time period, competing against ABC’s hit Lost.

For the next two weeks, Fox plans to run original episodes of Nanny 911, which has been in production and sitting on the bench for just such an occasion.

Championship baseball kicks in during October, followed Nov. 2 by one more original episode of Nanny 911. No decisions have been made yet beyond that, a Fox rep said.

Head Cases, from 20th Century Fox Television, starred Chris O’Donnell and Adam Goldberg as two mismatched lawyers—one recovering from a nervous breakdown and the other battling rage issues—released from a mental institution and forced to work together.

The show debuted Sept. 14, garnering a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49, then fell to a 1.3 demo this week against the highly rated season debut of Lost.

It had precious little time to prove itself before baseball's postseason next month and American Idol's takeover of the slot in January.